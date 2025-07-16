Ssekikubo shot during NRM primary campaigns

Lwemiyaga County Member of Parliament Theodore Ssekikubo has written to the Inspector General of Police, Abas Byakagaba, requesting armed police protection after he was shot and injured during campaigns.

According to his letter to the IGP, on Thursday, June 26, 2025, at Kirega, Kampala Parish in Lwemiyaga County, Sembabule District, his team was attacked by members of the UPDF commanded by Lt. Zziwa on the instructions of his fellow candidate, Brig Gen (rtd) Emmanuel Rwashande.

Both Rwashande and Ssekikubo are candidates in the National Resistance Movement (NRM) primaries, which are set for Thursday, July 17.

Theodore Ssekikubo

During the attack, Gen Rwashande and Moses Titangama sustained injuries, while Fred Ssembusi was shot dead.

"In view of the ongoing electoral exercise, I therefore request police protection during this period," he said.

Born on August 20, 1969, Theodore Ssekikubo previously worked in the Ministry of Defence as an assistant secretary in the administrative office.

He also worked as a lecturer at Ndejje University from 1998 to 1999.