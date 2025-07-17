Over 90 arrested in NRM Primaries chaos as grenade found in Isingiro

More than 90 people have been arrested following disturbances that marred the National Resistance Movement (NRM) primary elections across Uganda on 17 July 2025, according to a police statement released Thursday evening.

The Uganda Police Force, backed by other security agencies, carried out nationwide deployments to ensure a peaceful exercise.

Voting remained largely calm in major urban centres including Kampala City, Wakiso, Mbale, Mbarara and Soroti.

However, isolated incidents of violence and electoral malpractice were reported.

In Isingiro District, police detained Tumwine Benon in Kamubeizi Town Council (Isingiro South Constituency) after he was found in possession of a hand-thrown grenade, raising concerns about the nature of materials being trafficked during political contests.

Elsewhere, clashes in Ngoma Town Council, Nakaseke District, between supporters of candidates Phillip Ndamira and Nyogole Enock escalated into gunfire.

One person, Komuzaire Dan, was injured, allegedly by Ndamira’s bodyguard, and investigations are underway.

In Kamuli District, security forces neutralised Sowed Ilgumbye, accused of kidnapping a man named Kauma John Bosco.

The victim was reportedly being transported in a Toyota Harrier, registration UAR 749F. Five individuals linked to the case were also detained.

Paidha Town Council in Zombo witnessed an attempted murder incident where a woman returning from a political rally was shot and wounded with arrows.

Additionally, security operations led to the impoundment of a taxi along the Lira–Dokolo Road carrying suspected “bouncers”, allegedly mobilised to disrupt proceedings in Dokolo South.

In Nawandala Subcounty, Iganga District, a candidate ferried 69 students, believed to be from the Law Development Centre, who were arrested in the early hours of Thursday.

The Uganda Police Force confirmed that all incidents are under investigation and legal action will be taken against the perpetrators.