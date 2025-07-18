NRM Primaries: Twaha Kagabo quits elective politics after Bokoto thrashing 

Hon Twaha Kagabo, the Member of Parliament for Bukoto South in Lwengo district, last night conceded defeat in the ruling NRM primaries, losing to the area’s former MP, Hajj Muyanja Mbabaali.

In a gracious concession speech, Kagabo confirmed that he is taking a break from elective politics and will not seek election as an independent candidate in 2026.

“I want to inform everybody who is here, including my brother Hajj Mbabaali, that I will not contest as an independent candidate in 2026 or even support anybody outside of the NRM party,” he said.

“I also inform you that my only job now is to go back to my voters and encourage them, especially those who are heartbroken following our defeat. I will also let them know officially that I am not coming back as an independent.”

Twaha Kagabo struggled at several polling stations

The results

Kagabo polled 2501 votes in yesterday’s race, against Mbabali’s 4965. Others in the race were Gonzaga Mutesasira and Rogers Matovu, who managed 534 and 37 votes, respectively.

In his speech, Kagabo said that while there were a few hitches in the election, they were too minor to push him to challenge the result.

The Bukoto South election results

“The election was peaceful, and I thank all who participated in the race for making sure that it all went well and Bukoto South did not get a bad image as we saw in other constituencies,” he said

Staying loyal

How also vowed to remain loyal to the NRM and to campaign for both Mbabaali and President Yoweri Museveni in the general elections.

“I heard that there are some of my supporters who were unhappy with the results and threatened to quit the party, but it is my job to go to them and entice them not to back any other party from the NRM.”

Hajj Mbabali lost the 2020 NRM primaries to Abdul Kiyimba, who in turn was to be trounced by Kagabo in the general elections.