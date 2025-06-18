NRM’s oldest nominees spark online debate 

This week, the ruling National Resistance Movement (Party) kicked off the nomination exercise for over 2700 candidates who expressed interest in contesting for its ticket.

Scores of contenders have been queuing at the party offices in Nakasero, with the process expected to close on June 30th.

Some flag bearer hopefuls, however, have caught the public's attention than others, owing to their advanced age, sparking a debate online.

Moses Ali

Some of the oldest contestants include 86-year-old Gen Moses Ali, who is vying for the Moyo East County Seat in Adjumani District.

Ali turned up at the party offices in his government vehicle to be nominated.

His nomination was conducted by the NRM Electoral Commission Chairman, Dr Tanga Odoi, while he remained in his car unable to get out.

Gen Ali appears to suffer symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, which include tremors, stiffness and balance problems

Gen Moses Ali was nominated in his car

Matia Kasaija

Another elderly contestant in the NRM race is Finance Minister, Hon Matia Kasaija.

The 81-year-old is running for the Buyanja County Parliamentary seat. While picking his nomination forms last week, he said the 2026-31 term would be his last, adding, “After that, I will leave the post to the youths, and take care of my cows”

Ephraim Kamuntu

Ephraim Kamuntu, the former Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister, is another elderly candidate in the race.

Kamuntu, who turns 80 in September, will seek mandate to represent Sheema South's people in Parliament.

Others include Gen Kahinda Otafiire, 74, who is contesting for Ruhinda County in Mitooma District; Peter Lokeris, 78, who is running for Chekwii County in Nakapiripirit, among others.

Online, different views have been shared about the older contestants, with many urging them to retire and enjoy the fruits of their work.

“General Moses Ali needs rest, not leadership roles. Let him stay home and recover. Why disturb him, He may not even know what's going on in the country, yet you're still pushing him relentlessly,” said one Carol

“Aren't there new blood, young talented learned fellows who can take up his roles?? At this point, he just needs to relinquish politics go home and rest with his great grandchildren,” said June Wambi.

Others pointed out that the elderly contestants were using older photos for their campaign posters to aappear younger, pushing for new rules to have them use current photos.

According to Dr Odoi, a total of 2,718 aspirants have expressed interest in running on the NRM ticket.