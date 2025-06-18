Man United take on Arsenal in first match as Premier League returns

The Premier League 2025–26 season is set to commence with a high-stakes encounter as Manchester United host Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday, August 17, at 6:30 PM

This fixture marks the opening match of the season, promising an intense start to the campaign.

A Challenging Start for Both Teams

Both Manchester United and Arsenal face formidable challenges right from the outset.

United, under manager Ruben Amorim, are eager to improve upon their 15th-place finish from the previous season.

They have bolstered their squad with the acquisition of forward Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

However, their early schedule is demanding, with additional matches against Manchester City and Chelsea within the first few weeks of the season.

Arsenal, aiming to break their streak of finishing second in the league for three consecutive seasons, also face a challenging start.

Following their trip to Old Trafford, they will play against Leeds United, Liverpool, Nottingham Forest, Manchester City, and Newcastle United in their first six matches.

The opening weekend of the Premier League season includes several notable matches:

Friday, August 15: Liverpool vs. Bournemouth at Anfield, 10:00 PM

Saturday, August 16:

Aston Villa vs. Newcastle United, 2:30 PM

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Fulham, 5:00 PM

Nottingham Forest vs. Brentford, 5:00 PM

Sunderland vs. West Ham United, 5:00 PM

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Burnley, 5:00 PM BST

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Manchester City, 7:30 PM

Sunday, August 17:

Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace, 4:00 PM

Manchester United vs. Arsenal, 6:30 PM

Monday, August 18:

Leeds United vs. Everton, 10:00 PM