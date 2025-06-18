Mutoni activates 'blast mode' as netizens call Gashumba her grandpa

Patience Mutoni Malaika took to TikTok to celebrate her one-month marriage anniversary with businessman and social commentator Frank Gashumba.

"It was 15th May, today we have made one month in our official marriage. Yes, my love, here we are, and we’re still counting," she captioned a picture she took with Gashumba while on vacation in a desert that looks like Dubai.

In the comment section, a TikTok user said: "Enjoy your grandfather in peace."

Mutoni responded: "As you enjoy your young fake master 😏😏"

"Fake master" is the phrase usually used by Gashumba to refer to men who can't provide for their women.

Some comments were positive, while others aimed at dissing her for marrying a man much older than her.

One of the positive comments read: "Wama, enjoy your life, beautiful Mutoni."

Another commenter observed: "Ehhh🤔 comment section ngejudde abalogo 🤔🤔 [which loosely translates to the comment section is full of witches]."

Mutoni, overwhelmed by the comments, noted: "Haiii, but you people with these comments 🥰."

On May 15, Gashumba held his Gusaba ceremony at Mutoni’s home in Ssembabule district. The tradition involves the groom’s family formally asking for the bride’s hand in marriage.

When images from the event first surfaced, many were surprised by Mutoni’s youthful appearance, with some comparing her to Gashumba’s daughter, Sheila.

Gashumba hit back at critics, calling them "haters" and "failures."

Speaking on Radio 4, he said: “Did you want me to marry (Annet) Nandujja or Namirembe Bitamazire? You say she is young, but is she underage?”

He dismissed his detractors as “the kind that smoke pipes; they are the ones who have dated 1,000 men and married none.”

Gashumba also explained why he chose a woman from Ssembabule over city women, saying: “The most valued things are hidden. There is nothing that bonds me with city women.”