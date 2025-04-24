Mzee Asingwire

Blaise Kamugisha, the former national coordinator of the National Crime Preventers Forum (NCPF), and Duncan Abigaba, the former Assistant Director at the Government Citizen Interaction Centre (GCIC) under State House, are competing for the position of National Resistance Movement (NRM) Vice Chairperson for the Western Region.
The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, met leaders of the Lendu militia group, CODECO (Cooperative for the Development of the Congo), in Entebbe this morning, addressing recent clashes between the militia and the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF).
As the 2026 general elections approach, several women have expressed their intention to contest for the National Female Youth Member of Parliament position, currently held by Phiona Nyamutoro, the Minister of State for Minerals in the Ministry of Energy and Minerals Development.