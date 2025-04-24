Pulse logo
Mzee Asingwire

Mzee Asingwire is an Entertainment Writer.

Articles written by the author

News
Local
23 Apr 2025

Former GCIC, Crime Preventer bosses face off for top NRM position

Blaise Kamugisha, the former national coordinator of the National Crime Preventers Forum (NCPF), and Duncan Abigaba, the former Assistant Director at the Government Citizen Interaction Centre (GCIC) under State House, are competing for the position of National Resistance Movement (NRM) Vice Chairperson for the Western Region.
Duncan Abigaba and Blaise Kamugisha
News
Local
22 Apr 2025

Museveni mourns passing of Pope Francis

President Yoweri Museveni has expressed his sorrow following the death of Pope Francis, offering heartfelt condolences to the Catholic Church worldwide.
When Pope Francis visited Uganda
Entertainment
Celebrities
17 Apr 2025

Kasuku reveals why he rejected job offer at Next Media

Media personality Isaac Daniel Katende, better known as Kasuku, has explained why he turned down a job offer from Next Media, stating that he refused to abandon his successful YouTube channel.
Kasuku
News
Local
15 Apr 2025

Meet the 5 female youths eyeing Phiona Nyamutoro's MP seat

As the 2026 general elections approach, several women have expressed their intention to contest for the National Female Youth Member of Parliament position, currently held by Phiona Nyamutoro, the Minister of State for Minerals in the Ministry of Energy and Minerals Development.
Mercy, Phiona and Diana
Entertainment
Celebrities
15 Apr 2025

Andrew Kyamagero undergoes surgery

Media personality Andrew Kyamagero has undergone surgery, though he did not disclose the details of his illness or the hospital where the procedure took place.
Andrew Kyamagero