Abraham Luzzi gains momentum after judiciary spokesperson’s public approval

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 10:29 - 11 December 2025
Abraham Luzzi
Uganda’s Judiciary spokesperson, Ereemye Mawanda, has acknowledged and appreciated the judicial reform ideas shared by Kampala Central MP aspirant Abraham Luzzi.
The two were seen together at CBS 89.2 FM, where they had a short but impactful conversation that lasted for about eight minutes. During this interaction, Mawanda recognized Luzzi’s views on improving the justice system and publicly approved his reform ideas.

This public acknowledgment has boosted Abraham Luzzi’s political standing, placing him at an estimated 70% ahead of other Kampala Central MP seat aspirants.

Mawanda also confirmed that Abraham Luzzi has been invited to the Second National Court Opening Day, scheduled to take place on December 15, where key discussions on the future of Uganda’s justice system will be held.

@honluzziabraham

Had a productive chat with the Judicial Spokesperson HW EREEMYE MAWANDA Discussing ways to improve judicial efficiency, tackle backlogand explore innovative solutions.

♬ original sound - Hon.Luzzi Abraham

In their discussion, Mawanda praised Luzzi for his strong ideas and clear vision for judicial reforms. He suggested that the Judicial Service Commission should recruit more judges to handle the growing number of cases.

He also proposed that judges should work in shifts, similar to systems in Europe and other developed countries, to speed up case handling and reduce the backlog.

Mawanda further revealed that he was the first judge to watch Luzzi’s viral video about judicial reforms. He said he was impressed by the message and shared it with other members of the judiciary.

Abraham Luzzi has already started working closely with judicial authorities as part of his efforts to support legal reforms in Uganda

