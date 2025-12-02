The Big Meeting sets December in motion

The guests managed to have an opportunity of taking over the bar to make bespoke cocktails

The guests managed to have an opportunity of taking over the bar to make bespoke cocktails

With Kampala hosting a series of events at the same time, The Big Meeting proved to be resilient, considering that people still dressed up and walked that lime blue carpet like their lives depended on the moment.

December is eventually here.

There was never a better way to usher in what is always the busiest party month in Uganda, December. As it has always been the case, Thrones Bar and Lounge, ushered the old month out with the biggest gathering on the land, The Big Meeting.

This is a daytime meeting where people come together to make merry, celebrate and savor their big and small wins as they look forward to the new month.

With Kampala hosting a series of events at the same time, The Big Meeting proved to be resilient, considering that people still dressed up and walked that lime blue carpet like their lives depended on the moment.

But when it comes to The Big Meeting, the big deal is never the visiting artist, well they are part of the moment but the ability of the audience to hijack the bar is part of the culture that drives The Big Meeting.

The guests managed to have an opportunity of taking over the bar to make bespoke cocktails, inspired by The Singleton.

It's the music that usually keeps audiences engaged

Over the editions, the guests have become bolder with their choices and many are becoming experimental with their flavors; from trying out epic sours, throwing berries on their drinks and creative garnishes.

A few guests got creative, infusing herbs, using unexpected pairing that shouldn't have worked, yet somehow did.

Speaking about The Singleton's presence at the Big Meeting, Simon Lapyem, The Singleton Brand Manager noted:

“The Singleton is crafted for occasions where people come together to savour their wins, express themselves, and enjoy experiences that feel a little more special. That’s why we’re here, to heighten these moments and make them unforgettable.”

But it's the music that usually keeps audiences engaged. From Maurice Kirya to Vinka last month, performers and DJs are somehow a big part of the Big Meeting.

This time, it was headlined by DJ Kym Nick Dee from Nairobi, he has shut down such experiences in Kenya before but the Kampala crowd was nothing new to him.

In fact, he started his set with Dax Vybes and Elijah Kitaka’s Good Idea, just to show how much knowledge he had when it comes to Uganda’s sound.

DJ Kym Nick Dee has a reputation for his engaging sets which fuse African electronic music and afro beats. He got the audience on their feet from the beginning of his set that some even abandoned the English Premier League game they were watching.