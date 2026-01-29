Museveni wants UBC revamped to match BBC, CNN standard

The Minister revealed this week that President Yoweri Museveni wants the state broadcaster elevated to the quality of global news giants like BBC and CNN.

The Minister of Information and National Guidance, Honourable Chris Baryomunsi, has reiterated government commitment to overhaul the Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC) to international standards.

The Minister revealed this week that President Yoweri Museveni wants the state broadcaster elevated to the quality of global news giants like BBC and CNN.

In a televised interview, Mr Baryomunsi said the President has repeatedly demanded that UBC should be funded with a minimum of Shs30 billion per year in the national budget — a commitment that has yet to be fully realised by the Ministry of Finance.

“The president is the number one citizen who religiously believes and watches UBC and he gave us a directive to elevate it to the level of Al Jazeera, BBC and CNN, but we are yet to honour that directive because it requires financial resources,” said the minister

However, the minister told journalists that elevating UBC to these standards requires substantial financial resources that have not yet been provided.

The government has faced criticism over chronic underfunding of the broadcaster, which has reportedly struggled to meet operational costs and maintain vital equipment.

Recent reports indicate that free-to-air television services under UBC and its signal distributor Signet were at times off air because of cash shortages and unpaid fees, affecting millions of Ugandans who rely on the service.

Parliament has previously called for enhanced government support for UBC, noting the corporation’s key role in national information dissemination and ongoing challenges with outdated infrastructure, remote sites and encroached properties.

MPs have underlined the need for adequate funding to improve coverage, complete digital migration, and refurbish dilapidated studios and equipment. Despite these calls, the full financial boost envisioned for UBC’s transformation has yet to materialise.

The ongoing push for reform has coincided with internal restructuring and leadership changes at UBC.

Last year, Minister Baryomunsi replaced several youthful members of the UBC board with more senior figures, a move that raised concerns about the direction and pace of the revamp.