Makerere University dismisses rumours about graduation postponement

Makerere University has dismissed claims of a postponement and confirmed that its 76th graduation ceremony will take place as scheduled from February 24 to 27, 2026 at the university’s Freedom Square.

Makerere University has dismissed claims that it postponed its 76th graduation ceremony. The university said the ceremony will proceed as planned.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The university wrote on X that the 76th graduation has not been postponed. It said the dates remain February 24–27, 2026 at Makerere University Freedom Square.

The ceremony will start at 8:30am each day. The university will confer 185 PhDs, 2,034 Master’s degrees, 6,043 bachelor’s degrees, 137 postgraduate diplomas and 33 specialised postgraduate diplomas.

The university said this marks a 30 per cent rise in graduate output compared to the 75th graduation. It linked the growth to its decision to prioritise graduate training under a research-led agenda.

The university also confirmed that transcripts are ready. College principals have received them. Graduands can collect them from their colleges before the ceremony.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The university urged graduands to complete tuition and graduation payments and confirm their names on official lists. It advised them to follow the graduation schedule issued by their colleges.

Gowns will be issued from February 2, 2026 at the University Hall dining hall between 9am and 4pm on weekdays. Graduands must present identification and proof of payment.

Attendance will be by invitation only. Each graduand may bring two guests. The university asked graduands to arrive by 7am for security checks.

The university banned items such as firearms, sharp objects, alcohol, large bags, cameras, radios and bottled drinks. Media must get accreditation from the university’s public relations office.

Two main parking areas will serve guests, while designated lots will serve VIPs. Three access points will manage entry.

Advertisement

Advertisement