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BREAKING News: Fire guts Katwe market

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 02:59 - 16 March 2026
Vendors in the market operate from dilapidated structures
A fire has destroyed several structures, cars and motorcycles at Katwe market in Makindye division, Kampala, as police firefighters moved in to contain the blaze.
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Fire has gutted Katwe market in Makindye division in Kampala.

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According to videos shared on social media and information from eyewitnesses, the fire destroyed several market structures as well as cars and motorcycles parked in the area.

At the time of publishing this story, the police fire brigade had arrived at the scene and was working to contain the blaze.

The market is located near Clock Tower along the Kampala–Entebbe highway. It sits on about 2.5 acres of land near Katwe playground and a Presbyterian church.

Vendors in the market operate from dilapidated structures, which are largely made of temporary materials.

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This is a developing story…

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