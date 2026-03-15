Archbishop Kazimba set to retire, see those who served before him

Archbishop Stephen Kazimba Mugalu has begun farewell visits ahead of his retirement in August 2027, closing a chapter in the Church of Uganda’s leadership history that includes eight archbishops since the province gained independence in 1961.

Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, The Most Rev. Dr Stephen Samuel Kazimba Mugalu, has begun farewell visits across the country as he prepares to retire on August 15, 2027.

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The Church of Uganda said the archbishop will step down after reaching the church’s constitutional retirement age of 65. The information was shared by the church’s communications officer and archbishop’s press secretary, Sadiiki Adams.

Kazimba was enthroned as the ninth archbishop of the Church of Uganda on March 1, 2020 at St Paul’s Cathedral Namirembe in Kampala.

He succeeded The Most Rev. Stanley Ntagali Stanley Ntagali, who had led the church since 2012.

The Church of Uganda is the Anglican church in the country. It traces its roots to missionaries of the Church Missionary Society who arrived in 1877.

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The church later became a self-governing province in 1961. Today it has 39 dioceses spread across the country.

As part of his farewell activities, Kazimba recently visited Kigezi Diocese. During the visit he opened the annual Kigezi Brethren Conference at Rugarama Convention Hill in Kabale Municipality.

The gathering attracts thousands of Christians every year.

In his sermon, the archbishop called for peace and reconciliation after the 2026 general elections. He urged political leaders and citizens to forgive one another and work together for national stability.

He also launched the Diocese of Kigezi’s five-year strategic plan under the theme “Holistically empowered and self-sustaining communities,” drawn from the biblical passage Ephesians 4:11–13.

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During the visit, he praised the diocesan bishop, Rt Rev Gaddie Akanjuna Akanjuna, for what he described as faithful stewardship and servant leadership.

In neighbouring Rukungiri district, Christians from Nyakagyeme Archdeaconry gathered at St Paul’s Kasoroza Parish to honour the archbishop during a farewell service.

Kazimba laid the foundation stone for a new archdeaconry church building and expressed hope that the project would strengthen the faith of Christians in the area.

“I want to express gratitude to the Christian community for the warm welcome you gave me during my visit,” he said, thanking Security minister Jim Muhwezi Katugugu Muhwezi and Canon Suzan Muhwezi for their hospitality.

Muhwezi praised the archbishop for his spiritual leadership and commitment to the church, while North Kigezi bishop Onesmus Asiimwe Asiimwe said Kazimba’s leadership had strengthened unity within the Church of Uganda.

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Kazimba’s retirement will mark the end of a leadership line that stretches back more than six decades.

The first archbishop of the province was The Most Rev. Leslie Brown, a British missionary who served from 1961 to 1966 when the church gained independence from foreign control.

He was succeeded by The Most Rev. Erica Sabiti Sabiti, who became the first African archbishop. Sabiti led the church from 1966 to 1974 and guided it during the early years of independence.

One of the most remembered church leaders in Uganda’s history was The Most Rev. Janani Luwum Luwum, who served from 1974 to 1977. Luwum became internationally known after he openly criticised the government of Idi Amin.

He was arrested and killed in 1977, an event that shocked the world and later led to his recognition as a Christian martyr.

After Luwum’s death, The Most Rev. Silvanus Wani Wani led the church from 1977 to 1983. His tenure came during a difficult period of political instability in Uganda.

The Most Rev. Yona Okoth Okoth then served from 1983 to 1995, becoming the longest-serving archbishop in the church’s history. His leadership helped rebuild the church after years of conflict.

He was followed by The Most Rev. Livingstone Mpalanyi Nkoyoyo Nkoyoyo, who led the church from 1995 to 2004. Nkoyoyo became known for advocating moral leadership and national reconciliation.

The Most Rev. Henry Luke Orombi Orombi served from 2004 to 2012 and focused strongly on evangelism and church expansion.

His successor, The Most Rev. Stanley Ntagali Ntagali, led the church from 2012 until 2020. Ntagali emphasised family values and church discipline during his tenure.

Kazimba, who had previously served as bishop of Mityana Diocese, became archbishop in 2020. His leadership has focused on peace building, unity within the church and community development.