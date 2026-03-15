BREAKING: Kabula MP-elect Asiimwe survives assassination

Kabula County MP-elect Enos K. Asiimwe survived a suspected assassination attempt after he was shot in the leg by a gunman at a hotel in Lyantonde and is now receiving treatment in Kampala.

Kabula County MP-elect Enos K. Asiimwe (Asiimwe Enos) survived a suspected assassination attempt after a gunman shot him in the leg at a hotel in Lyantonde on March 14, 2026.

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The shooting happened at Court Yard Hotel in Lyantonde town late at night.

Sources familiar with the matter said Asiimwe had returned to the hotel and was heading to his room when he noticed a man armed with a gun coming from the opposite room.

“As soon as he saw the man with a gun, he quickly stepped back into his room and locked the door,” a source said.

However, the suspected attacker reportedly blocked the door and opened fire, hitting the MP-elect in the leg during the confrontation.

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Asiimwe was rushed for treatment and is currently receiving medical care at a private medical centre in Kampala. Sources say his condition is stable and he is responding well to treatment.

News of the shooting quickly spread, prompting several leaders and associates to visit or check on him.

Among those reported to have checked on him are Nzaire Kaguta, the younger brother of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, East African Legislative Assembly MP James Kakooza (Kakooza James), who previously represented Kabula County for about 20 years, and former Lyantonde district woman MP Grace Rutemba (Rutemba Grace).

Security sources said investigations have started to establish the motive of the attack and identify the suspected gunman.

Police had not yet issued an official statement by press time.

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