Etania Life, other top MCs set for Guinness Smooth Make It Yours Experience

Tomorrow, Friday, January 30, the brand turns its attention to Kampala, taking over one of the city’s finest nightlife spots, Silo, for a creative, high-energy night designed to celebrate individuality, flavour and culture.

Guinness Smooth continues to bring the spirit of Make It Yours closer to consumers, building on a series of immersive in-bar activations that kicked off in December last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The journey began in Mukono at Fox Lounge, headlined by a fashion masterclass led by Troy Elimu, popularly known as Denim Cartel, setting the tone for creativity, self-expression and culture.

Tomorrow, Friday, January 30, the brand turns its attention to Kampala, taking over one of the city’s finest nightlife spots, Silo, for a creative, high-energy night designed to celebrate individuality, flavour and culture.

The Guinness Smooth takeover will transform Silo into a hub of bold experiences, allowing guests to fully immerse themselves in the brand.

From interactive moments and curated masterclasses to music, art and carefully crafted serves, the night promises a fresh and engaging take on how consumers experience Guinness Smooth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the centre of the experience is a Digital Marketing masterclass by Pyepar Faisal, offering guests practical insights into creativity, digital storytelling and personal brand building in today’s culture, a natural extension of the Make It Yours platform.

Entertainment will be delivered by a strong line-up of some of Uganda’s most exciting selectors and hosts.

Etania Life of the Party, Lynda Ddane, Kasbaby, Mato and Em That Guy will take charge of the decks, while top MCs Viana Indi, TopBoy MC and SaintTrevor steer the night with high-energy interactions.

At its core, the activation reinforces Guinness Smooth’s commitment to individuality, encouraging consumers to be themselves, express themselves freely, and truly make every moment their own.

The takeover forms part of the brand’s ongoing effort to meet consumers in their favourite spaces, creating memorable experiences that go beyond the drink.

Advertisement

Advertisement