Uganda’s Chef Jonathan Walinda clenches 2026 Pan African Chef Award

The 24 year old had been nominated in January the prestigious Pan-African Award in the chef category, becoming the first Ugandan and East African to be nominated for the award.

Saudi-based Ugandan chef Jonathan Walinda, who is currently part of the culinary team led by Alain Ducasse in Riyadh, has been named the winner of the 2026 Pan African Chef Award.

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His victory is a major milestone both for the young chef and for East Africa’s growing presence in the continental culinary scene.

The 24 year old had been nominated in January the prestigious Pan-African Award in the chef category, becoming the first Ugandan and East African to be nominated for the award.

The awards are dedicated to celebrating the rich diversity and potential of Africa and beyond.

Jonathan’s recognition comes at a time when chefs from West and Southern Africa have traditionally dominated the award.

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Chef Jonathan Walinda

His success as such draws attention to the region’s culinary talent and its evolving influence within Africa’s professional gastronomy sector.

Over the years, Jonathan has built a reputation for focusing strongly on technique and precision, particularly in pastry and dough preparation.

His work emphasises the scientific aspects of baking, exploring how African ingredients can be applied within refined culinary processes.

One of his notable contributions is the development of what he calls the WJ Afro Method, an approach that combines elements of classical French pastry techniques with flavours and ingredients drawn from Ugandan cuisine.

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Jonathan’s current role in the Riyadh brigade of Ducasse, widely regarded as one of the most influential chefs in the world, places him in a highly demanding professional environment known for its strict standards and technical discipline.

He has also gained attention through digital platforms where he shares training content and mentorship with aspiring chefs.