2025 UACE results: Schools with most students scoring 20 points named

UNEB data shows that St Andrea Kahwa’s College School, St Mary’s Secondary School Kitende and Uganda Martyrs SS Namugongo produced the highest number of 20-point candidates in the 2025 UACE examinations.

The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has released a list of secondary schools whose students scored the maximum 20 points in the 2025 Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) examinations.

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The data highlights institutions that produced the largest number of top-performing candidates and provides a snapshot of schools that continue to dominate A-Level academic performance.

St Andrea Kahwa’s College School in Hoima, St Mary’s Secondary School Kitende in Wakiso, and Uganda Martyrs Secondary School Namugongo also in Wakiso produced the highest number of candidates with the maximum score, with each school registering 36 students who scored 20 points.

They were followed by King’s College Budo in Wakiso with 29 students and Seeta High School Mukono with 27. Mengo Secondary School in Kampala produced 26 students who achieved the maximum score.

Other strong performers include St Mary’s College Lugazi in Buikwe and St Gracious Secondary School in Lira, each with 25 candidates scoring 20 points.

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Seeta High School recorded 24 such candidates while Ntare School in Mbarara produced 23.

Gombe Secondary School in Butambala registered 20 students with the maximum score, the same number recorded by St Mary’s College Kisubi in Wakiso.

Mt St Mary’s College Namagunga in Mukono produced 19 candidates who attained the top score.

Amus College School in Bukedea registered 17 students with 20 points, while BP Cypriano Kihangire Secondary School in Kampala and St Mark’s College Namagoma in Wakiso each produced 16 candidates with the maximum score.

The list also includes St Joseph’s Secondary School Naggalama in Mukono and God’s Way High School Maganjo in Wakiso, which each produced 15 candidates with 20 points. Masaka Secondary School and Gayaza High School followed with 13 candidates each achieving the highest score.

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The results show that Wakiso district hosts the largest number of schools producing candidates with maximum scores.

Institutions such as St Mary’s Secondary School Kitende, Uganda Martyrs Secondary School Namugongo, King’s College Budo and St Mary’s College Kisubi continue to maintain strong academic reputations.

However, analysts note that academic excellence is gradually spreading beyond the traditional centres.

Emerging schools such as Amus College School in Bukedea and St Gracious Secondary School in Lira also recorded notable numbers of top-performing students.

In the UACE grading system, a score of 20 points is the highest possible. It means a candidate obtained three principal A grades at A-Level.

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