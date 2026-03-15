Among praises her school on strong 2025 UACE results, netizens react

Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among congratulated Bukedea Comprehensive School for its strong performance in the 2025 UACE examinations, where 65 students scored the maximum 20 points, but the celebration also sparked mixed reactions and criticism from some social media users.

Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among has congratulated Bukedea Comprehensive School for posting strong results in the 2025 Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) examinations released on March 13, 2026.

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Among shared a celebratory message on social media praising the performance of students, teachers and parents.

“Warm congratulations to the BCS family!” Among captioned an artwork highlighting the results achieved by Bukedea Comprehensive School’s Northern Campus.

According to the school’s summary, 65 students scored the maximum 20 points, equivalent to AAA at A-Level. Several others scored 19 points (AAB) and 18 points (AAC). The school also reported that many candidates scored 15 points and above, indicating strong overall performance.

Among the top-performing students highlighted were Ayunda Christine, who scored 20 points offering HED/ICT. Lubega Henry, Agudo Hellen and Anpairwemukama, offering HED/ICT or MEA/ICT combinations, each scored 19 points. Acadu Lorna scored 18 points with a BCM/ICT combination.

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Other students recognised for strong performance included Buteme Judith, Masaba Nasser, Ongura Srian Ojil, Eliko George, Luyiu Emanuel and Loubu Iemmanne, who each scored 17 points across combinations such as HED/ICT, BCM/ICT, BEG/ICT and HEC/ICT.

Bukedea Comprehensive School described the results as another milestone for the institution, which it said continues to position itself as “a centre of academic excellence in Uganda.”

Meanwhile, Among’s post attracted wide-ranging reactions on social media.

“This is unethical use of A.I😭,” one commenter said, referring to the artwork believed to have been generated using artificial intelligence.

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Another wrote: “Fire that graphics designer asap.”

Some commenters also questioned the performance of private schools owned by influential figures.

“This is wild to see people in power their private school are performing like that but the government schools are shrinking its so a shaming. That’s not leadership but greedy for personal again,” one said.

Another added: “I remember very clearly this is how Kitende too came to life …Magogo is following a blue print exactly the same [Magogo is the current president of FUFA, husband of Among and he’s also a member of Parliament; St Mary’s SS Kitende is owned by Lawrence Mulindwa, also a former president of FUFA and his school for years dominated national exams at both O & A Level.]”

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A different commenter wrote: “If I had the authority, I would call them and give them the same papers they did just twisting all questions but with the same answers, you wouldn’t believe it,” to which someone responded: “None of them would get an A.”

Similar complaints were raised earlier when Seeta Junior School in Mukono, owned by the Minister of State for Higher Education Chrysostom Muyingo, recorded 56 pupils with an aggregate of four when the 2025 Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) results were released.