LIST: Kyambogo releases 2025 private sponsorship cut-off points

Kyambogo University has released its 2025 private sponsorship cut-off points, with engineering and architecture programmes recording the highest entry scores.

Kyambogo University has released the 2025 private sponsorship cut-off points, showing the minimum scores required for admission into different undergraduate programmes.

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The cut-off points guide students applying under the private sponsorship scheme and help them determine which programmes they qualify for based on their Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) weighted scores.

Like many universities in Uganda, highly competitive programmes recorded the highest entry requirements. Courses such as Civil and Building Engineering and Architecture remain among the most competitive programmes at the university.

The Bachelor of Engineering in Civil and Building Engineering recorded one of the highest cut-off points.

The day programme stands at 48.9 points, while the evening programme is set at 46.9 points. Electrical Engineering also remains highly competitive, with a cut-off of 47.4 points for the day programme and 44.7 points for the evening programme.

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Architecture recorded a cut-off point of 46.7, while Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering stands at 44.3 points. Automotive and Power Engineering has a cut-off of 43.4 points, and Telecommunications Engineering stands at 43.5 points.

Environmental Engineering and Management recorded a cut-off of 40.3 points for the day programme and 35.8 points for the evening programme. Science Building Economics stands at 37.5 points, while Science Land Economics has a cut-off of 36.0 points.

Other programmes recorded moderate entry scores. Interior and Landscape Design has a cut-off of 34.5 points.

Environmental Science and Technology stands at 32.4 points. Banking and Microfinance recorded 32.3 points, while Human Nutrition and Dietetics stands at 31.3 points.

Economics and Statistics recorded a cut-off of 30.1 points. Arts Education stands at 30.8 points, while Science Accounting and Finance recorded 29.8 points.

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Information Systems and Public Administration and Resource Governance each have a cut-off of 27.5 points. Procurement and Logistics Management recorded 25.7 points.

Some arts and social science programmes recorded lower entry scores. Arts in Social Sciences has a cut-off of 21.9 points, while Geography and Earth Observations stands at 19.8 points.

Arts in Humanities recorded 16.8 points, Demography and Reproductive Health stands at 15.9 points, and Community Based Rehabilitation recorded 17.8 points.

The Soroti campus programme in Procurement and Logistics Management recorded one of the lowest cut-off points at 11.0 points.

Education experts say cut-off points usually reflect the minimum scores admitted in the previous admission cycle. This means applicants in 2025 may need similar or slightly higher scores depending on competition.

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Kyambogo University remains one of the largest public universities in Uganda.

Every year, it attracts thousands of applicants seeking admission into programmes in engineering, teacher education, sciences, arts and vocational studies.