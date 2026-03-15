Nationwide DJ search kicks off with launch of Bell Citrus' Zesty Tours

The Bell Citrus DJ Search invites student aiming to be masters of the DJ decks to showcase their skills during the tour stops. Top talents will be crowned, mentored and stand a chance to become affiliated with the brand.

Bell Citrus has officially kicked off its Bell Zesty Tours following an explosive launch at Makerere’s Garden Courts Hostel in Kikoni.

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The event marked the beginning of a nationwide tour designed to shake up the party scene with this refreshing break from the ordinary.

The Zesty Tours are set to traverse Ugandan universities bringing the refreshing taste of Bell Citrus to the vibrant culture of campus life.

Bell Citrus has officially kicked off its Bell Zesty Tours

The launch gave students a front-row seat to what will be a season of bold flavors, interactive games, and premium entertainment.

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"With the Zesty Tours, we are creating a space where students can discover and enjoy a beer that fits their bold and fun lifestyles,” said Lillian Kansiime, the Brand Manager of Bell Citrus at the Makerere Launch.

“Starting here at Garden Courts allowed us to connect directly with the energy we want to champion and with our DJ Search, we are especially excited to find those icons through who embody the 'Flavour for your Flavour' spirit.”

Bell Citrus has officially kicked off its Bell Zesty Tours

The Bell Citrus DJ Search invites student aiming to be masters of the DJ decks to showcase their skills during the tour stops. Top talents will be crowned, mentored and stand a chance to become affiliated with the brand.

The tour will feature open deck sessions at every tour stop with talent of any style and genre welcome to showcase as the people crown their champions.

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Bell Citrus has officially kicked off its Bell Zesty Tours

The Garden Courts party featured performaces from Ffefe Busi and Dax Vibez as the heavy-hitters on the decks Dreadlazer, Nyowe and DJ Bugy gave a sample of the DJ energy that is expected to flow along with Bell Citrus throughout the tour. Beyond the decks, students engaged in video and immersive games with prizes to go with the sampling sessions.