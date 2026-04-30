Breaking news: Christopher Okello sentenced to death

Justice Alice Komuhangi Khauka passed the maximum sentence hours after convicting Okello on four counts of murder, ruling that the case met the threshold for the “rarest of rare” offences deserving of capital punishment.

The High Court in Kampala has sentenced Christopher Okello to suffer death after finding him guilty of the brutal murder of four children at the start of April in Ggaba.

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The verdict brings to a close one of the country’s most disturbing criminal cases in recent memory.

Justice Alice Komuhangi Khauka delivered the sentence on Thursday evening, hours after convicting Okello on four counts of murder on all four counts. She ruled ruling that the case met the threshold for the “rarest of rare” offences deserving of capital punishment.

"...I find no reason not to hand Mr Okello the maximum sentence. I hereby sentence him to suffer death," declared the judge as the court erupted in applause.

Court finds case meets highest threshold

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In her sentencing remarks, Justice Khauka said she had carefully weighed both the mitigating factors presented by the defence and the aggravating circumstances raised by the prosecution.

“Under our sentencing guidelines for courts of judicature… a court may pass the death sentence in exceptional circumstances in the rarest of rare cases where imprisonment for life or other custodial sentences are demonstrably inadequate,” she said.

She noted that while the defence had argued that Okello came from a dysfunctional family, the gravity of the crime outweighed those considerations.

“This offence was brutal and heinous and gruesome and the families of the deceased and the entire nation still grieve for the death of the four children on April 2nd, 2026,” she ruled.

Justice Alice Komuhangi Khaukha

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Premeditation and lack of remorse

Justice Khauka said the court found evidence that the crime was carefully planned and executed.

“I have considered that the convict meticulously with a lot of sophistication planned and premeditated this offence. He attacked defenceless, innocent children who depend on protection from adults,” she said.

She also pointed to the convict’s conduct in court, noting his refusal to show remorse.

“I have also considered that the convict has shown no remorse at all because I would have expected an apology to the families, but he chose not to,” she added.

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The judge, however, informed Onyum of his right to appeal the ruling.

Christopher Okello Onyum

Prosecution welcomes verdict

State prosecutors, led by Chief State Attorney Jonathan Muwaganya from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, welcomed the sentence.

He noted that while Uganda no longer applies the mandatory death penalty, courts retain the discretion to impose it in exceptional cases.

“It is our considered prayer that the ends of justice in this matter will best be served if the highest sentence is passed,” he said.

Defence pleads for leniency

The defence team, led by Sarah Awelo, had urged the court to consider Okello’s personal circumstances.

“The convict is a first offender with no previous conviction. He suffers from sickle cell and can still be productive to the community,” Awelo said.

She added that he came from a “broken dysfunctional family” and had plans to engage in farming in his home district of Nwoya.

However, the court found these factors insufficient in light of the severity of the crime.

Silence in the dock

During the sentencing session, Okello was given an opportunity to address the court but declined to speak.

The judge twice invited him to comment on whether he should receive the maximum sentence, but he remained silent.

When asked if he wished to apologise to the families or the country, he said he had nothing to say.

Background to the case

Earlier in the day, the court had found Okello guilty of murdering Eteku Gideon, Kaise Alungat, Ignatius Sserwange and Ryan Odeke.

Justice Khauka ruled that the prosecution had proved beyond reasonable doubt that Okello committed the crimes, rejecting his defence that he was mentally ill due to lack of supporting medical and family evidence.