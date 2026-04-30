Uganda conducts Africa’s first fish census

The report means that Uganda has become the first country in Africa to carry out a comprehensive aquaculture census of this nature

Uganda has conducted Africa’s first comprehensive aquaculture census.

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The report shows 9,463 fish farms, mostly in rural areas, with Buganda leading.

Tilapia dominates production, with total output at 65,444 metric tonnes.

The Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) on Thursday released findings from the Uganda Aquaculture Census (UAC) Report 2025, offering detailed insights into fish farming across the country.

The report means that Uganda has become the first country in Africa to carry out a comprehensive aquaculture census of this nature said the exercise sets a new benchmark for national statistical offices in Africa.

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UBOS Executive Director Dr Chris N. Mukiza said the exercise sets a new benchmark for national statistical offices in Africa.

“This is Uganda’s first Aquaculture Census, and we are setting the pace for aquaculture statistics on the continent,” Mukiza said.

“The report comes at a critical time to guide Government and private sector planning.”

Sector structure and production

The report shows that Uganda has a total of 9,463 aquaculture farms, with the majority, 6,308, located in rural areas. The Buganda sub-region accounts for the highest number of fish farms, reflecting its strong role in aquaculture activities.

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Tilapia remains the most widely farmed species, with 7,555 farms engaged in its production, while 8,738 farms operate fish ponds as their primary production system.

UBOS also reported that total aquaculture production stood at 65,444 metric tonnes between July 2024 and June 2025, highlighting the sector’s growing contribution to food supply and livelihoods.

Data for planning and investment

UBOS officials said the census aimed to establish the number of fish farms, identify production methods, assess access to extension services, and generate reliable data on output by species.

Senior Statistician Flavia Oumo noted that the data will support evidence-based decision-making in areas such as food security, income generation, and value addition.

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Call for data utilisation

Mukiza urged government agencies, investors, and the media to make full use of the findings to inform policy and programme implementation.

He also revealed that UBOS has updated its release calendar for surveys and census reports, with the next publication scheduled for May 21, as part of efforts to enhance transparency and accountability.