Lubaga Hospital defends Shs 8.5 million bill after patient’s death

The hospital justified a Shs 8.5 million medical bill charged to the late Ssengonzi Dennis, after a viral video in which the deceased’s colleagues accused the facility of overcharging and withholding the body.

Lubaga Hospital has defended a Shs 8.5 million bill following a viral video alleging overcharging.

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The hospital said the patient was in critical condition and required emergency surgery and ICU care.

It insisted all procedures were necessary and done with family consent.

Amid growing public pressure, Uganda Martyrs Hospital Lubaga has come out to defend itself against accusations of overcharging one of its patients who died at the facility following a road accident,

The hospital justified a Shs 8.5 million medical bill charged to the late Ssengonzi Dennis, after a viral video in which the deceased’s colleagues accused the facility of overcharging and withholding the body.

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The colleague claimed that Dennis was billed Shs 8,580,000 “in just one night” after being admitted following a road traffic accident.

The colleague described the charges as excessive and alleged that the hospital refused to release the body until an additional Shs 80,000 was paid, despite an earlier payment of Shs 8.5 million.

“In my opinion, we were ripped off. There are falsified items put on the bill on which they based to charge us that amount and it is saddening,” he said.

“These people are religious-based health institutions and many of us go there on that basis. Many go there out of ignorance, thinking they will get an affordable service.”

The colleague revealed that the family ended up selling the late Ssengonzi’s recently acquired Mercedes Benz C200, and at only Shs 4million to raise the money and get the body from the hospital.”

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The claims triggered a wave of similar allegations from members of the public, including one woman who said her patient’s bill was revised multiple times after she challenged charges for services she claimed were not rendered.

On close examination, she said, most of the services including several tests had not been done on the patient.

She said even the ward put on the bill was not the one they were admitted to. She said she raised these concerns with the cashier and the bill was revised down four times.

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Hospital explains critical condition

In its statement on Wednesday, Lubaga Hospital said Ssengozi underwent several lifesaving procedures worth the amount, before he passed away.

The patient, they said, was referred from another facility after a severe accident and arrived in critical condition.

The hospital noted that upon arrival, Dennis had suffered “extensive internal bleeding and shock,” prompting emergency resuscitation efforts.

Further examination revealed multiple injuries, including fractures and significant abdominal and chest trauma.

“He was promptly taken into surgery, where it was confirmed that vital organs including the liver, kidney, and spleen had sustained severe injuries,” the statement reads.

Dr. Julius Luyimbaazi, Executive Director of Lubaga Hospital

Intensive care and eventual death

After surgery, the patient was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where he received advanced life support, including cardiovascular support, for over 14 hours.

Despite these efforts, the hospital said the patient succumbed to multiple organ failure on April 27 at 8:58 am.

Justification of medical costs

Dr Julius Luyimbaazi, the hospital ED said that all procedures carried out were medically necessary and undertaken with the full knowledge and consent of the patient’s family.

He also addressed concerns about the cost of care, noting that critical and emergency interventions are inherently resource-intensive.

“While critical care and emergency interventions are inherently resource-intensive, Rubaga Hospital remains firmly committed to providing quality healthcare that is as affordable and accessible as possible,” he said