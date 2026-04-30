Captain Morgan Takeover heads to Nkozi and Najjera this labor weekend

Led by a team of vibrant captains, the sporty-led takeovers will be highlighted with number of games and crews formed by the captains to switch up how consumers party with Captain Morgan.

This labor weekend, we work harder and play harder.

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Captain Morgan is back, Spicer, Unscripted and unusual.

The iconic rum recently kickstarted a series of high energy Captain Morgan Takeovers- sports edition, and is now headed to Nkozi University on the 1st of May, and Vibez Nzuri at Gazebo Grill in Najeera to spice up these social moments for all rum lovers through a blend of music, interactive games and bold flavor.

Led by a team of vibrant captains, the sporty-led takeovers will be highlighted with number of games and crews formed by the captains to switch up how consumers party with Captain Morgan.

Raymond Karama the Captain Morgan Brand Manager at Uganda Breweries said that Captain Morgan is dominating the party scene with a new era of social connection.

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Captain Morgan Takeovers- sports edition

“The new Captain Morgan Takeovers are built for unconventional, culture-driven experiences.

"We’ve spiced up the traditional party with a touch of sport and competition best experienced through great music, better company, and a glass of Captain Morgan enjoyed exactly how you prefer. Come be part of something that defines your energy”, he concluded.

Starting off strong in Nkozi, the music policy will be curated by Captain Melvyn Dee Jay, Wiz J, Dj Nelly and performances from Quex and Ayma.

Captain Morgan Takeovers- sports edition

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