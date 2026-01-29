Advertisement

Uganda repatriates 4 nationals from India after years in distress

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 11:50 - 29 January 2026
The unit said the exercise shows government commitment to citizens abroad.
State House Diaspora Unit helped four Ugandans, including two children, return safely to Uganda from India under a visa amnesty after years of distress abroad.
State House Diaspora Unit has received four Ugandan nationals who returned from India after more than a decade in distress. The group arrived on January 28, 2026.

The Deputy Head of the unit, Henry Wabyona, and liaison officer Topher Matsiko received them on arrival. The returnees are Fiona Namuddu, Rebecca Nakasaga, and two children aged eight and four years.

They benefited from an amnesty announced by the Government of India for foreigners who overstayed visas. The programme runs from September 1, 2025 to February 28, 2026. It allows exit using an Expedited Exit Permit without fines.

The unit worked with the Uganda High Commission in New Delhi to secure travel documents and tickets. This enabled their safe return to Uganda.

Wabyona said the move is humanitarian. He said it restores dignity, reunites families, and offers a fresh start. He added that the children were born in India and missed formal schooling. He said government will work with partners to support their reintegration.

The unit said the exercise shows government commitment to citizens abroad. It also shows cooperation between Uganda and India on migration and consular matters.

Wabyona thanked Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the mission in India, and partners for the support. He urged Ugandans in distress abroad to contact their nearest missions or the Diaspora Unit for help.

