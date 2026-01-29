Advertisement

Churchill Ssentamu loses central youth MP race to NRM candidate

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 11:11 - 29 January 2026
Churchill Ssentamu
Churchill James Sentamu lost the Central Region Youth MP race after polling 34 votes against Samuel Begira’s 1,001, showing a decisive NRM victory.
Churchill James Sentamu, the current guild president of Makerere University and nephew of opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, has lost the race for Central Region Youth Representative to Parliament.

Figures from the Electoral Commission of Uganda show that Sentamu got 34 votes. He finished far behind NRM candidate Samuel Begira, who won 1,001 votes.

Harriet Kashagire, the Central Region returning officer, announced the results on January 28, 2026 at Masaka Sports Arena.

Officials counted 1,105 ballots. Of these, 1,100 were valid. Five were rejected. Two were spoiled. The wide margin gave the ruling party a clear win. It also showed its strength in special interest group elections.

Other candidates scored low numbers. Isaac Nazimuura got 46 votes. Edward Mulabako polled 12. Andrew Bbaale received two.

Sentamu’s loss has drawn attention. Many linked his bid to his role at Makerere and his family ties to Kyagulanyi. As guild president, he has been vocal. He spoke strongly during the election period and the recent internet shutdown. He accused state actors of intimidation.

The youth poll result, however, shows that campus support did not spread across the region. The contest needed district-level mobilisation.

Some political analysts say the result shows the hurdles facing opposition-leaning candidates in youth elections. They argue that strong structures and turnout often favour the ruling party in such races.

With the vote concluded, Begira will represent the Central Region youth in Parliament. Sentamu remains guild president at Makerere. He stays active in public debate as many watch his next political move.

