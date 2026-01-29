Advertisement

What employers notice in the first 90 days at work

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 09:36 - 29 January 2026
A young employee in office
The first three months in a new job often determine how an employee is perceived in the long term. 

Employers use this period to assess not just technical ability, but also attitude, adaptability and cultural fit within the organisation.

One of the earliest signals employers look out for is attitude. BrighterMonday Uganda experts note that new employees who demonstrate enthusiasm, humility and a willingness to learn tend to stand out positively. 

In the Ugandan workplace, punctuality remains a strong indicator of professionalism, especially in sectors where teamwork and customer interaction are critical. 

Consistently arriving on time, meeting deadlines and taking responsibility for assigned tasks sends a clear message of reliability and respect for organisational culture.

Ability to learn and adapt quickly

Employers also pay close attention to how fast a new hire learns the ropes. 

According to BrighterMonday Uganda, the first 90 days are not about knowing everything, but about showing curiosity and adaptability. 

Employees who ask thoughtful questions, seek feedback and quickly adjust to systems, policies and team dynamics are often viewed as long-term assets. In Uganda’s fast-evolving job market, adaptability is particularly valued as organisations respond to technological change and shifting economic conditions.

Communication, teamwork and initiative

How a new employee communicates can significantly influence first impressions. 

Clear, respectful communication with colleagues and supervisors builds trust early on. 

Employers also observe how well new hires collaborate within teams and whether they show initiative beyond their job descriptions. 

Simple actions such as offering solutions, volunteering for tasks and supporting colleagues can set an employee apart.

Ultimately, the first 90 days provide a powerful opportunity for employees in Uganda to demonstrate professionalism, commitment and growth potential—qualities employers are keen to nurture in the long run.

For more such insights and if you are looking to enhance your soft skills for career success,  join this BrighterMonday course, which is absolutely free.

