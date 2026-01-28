The final round of the league phase will treat fans to many hot battles involving Europe’s best teams

Paris Saint-Germain face Newcastle, Chelsea go to Naples: biggest Champions League matches of the week

Advertisement

Advertisement

The final round of the league phase will treat fans to many hot battles involving Europe’s best teams. Especially for you, the best sports betting site has prepared a preview of the most anticipated matches of the coming week.

Borussia Dortmund vs Inter Milan, 28.01

BVB are preparing a warm welcome for the Italians at Signal Iduna Park. The fast and skilful Karim Adeyemi will cause Inter defenders a lot of headaches, while Dortmund’s top scorer Serhou Guirassy is determined to improve his statistics and help the team finish as high as possible in the standings.

This season, the Nerazzurri are experiencing serious difficulties in games against top opponents, which has caused them to lose their spot in the top 8. Cristian Chivu’s team lost to Atlético Madrid, Liverpool and Arsenal, and now faces another difficult match against Borussia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As usual, Inter’s creativity will be provided by the experienced Nicolò Barella and Federico Dimarco, while the team’s attack will feature the magnificent duo of Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martínez.

W1 – 2.98, X – 3.69, W2 – 2.43

Napoli vs Chelsea, 28.01

The reigning Italian champions are struggling to find their form and are performing poorly in the Champions League. The Parthenopeans have gained only 8 points in 7 games and are currently in 25th place in the standings. To make it to the knockout phase play-offs, Antonio Conte’s team needs to beat Chelsea, but that will be no easy task.

The Londoners are in 8th place and fighting for a direct ticket to the round of 16, so Cole Palmer and his teammates will be heading to Naples determined to win.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite the large number of personnel losses, Napoli have the advantage of the passionate support from the stands at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, as well as the presence of Scott McTominay and Rasmus Højlund, who are capable of making a difference in matches against top opponents.

W1 – 3, X – 3.49, W2 – 2.52

Paris Saint-Germain vs Newcastle United, 28.01

The neighbors in the standings will fight for a direct ticket to the round of 16. The previous game was a disappointment for the Parisians, who lost 1-2 to Sporting CP. Meanwhile, Newcastle United delighted their fans at St James’ Park with a 3-0 win over PSV Eindhoven.

Paris Saint-Germain will typically rely on the formidable attacking trio of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembélé, and Désiré Doué. As for the Magpies, Anthony Gordon is in outstanding form, having already scored 6 goals in the current campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

W1 – 1.61, X – 4.82, W2 – 5.28