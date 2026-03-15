KCCA clears Ham to complete Owino demolition

The Authority said on Sunday that the remaining structures were “found to be destabilised and unsafe” and recommended “their controlled removal to protect traders, customers, and the surrounding community.”

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has cleared the complete demolition of the remaining structures at St. Balikuddembe Market, as well as another structure along the Channel that had been partially demolished last week by businessman Hamis Kiggundu.

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The Authority said on Sunday that the remaining structures were “found to be destabilised and unsafe” and recommended “their controlled removal to protect traders, customers, and the surrounding community.”

The recommendation followed technical assessments of the buildings affected during earlier works along the Nakivubo drainage corridor.

KCCA spokesperson Daniel Nuwabine said following the unauthorised overnight demolition on March 7th, an Inter-Agency Technical Committee overseeing the redevelopment of the Nakivubo Channel was tasked to inspect the area and assess the condition of the remaining buildings.

According to the committee’s findings, structures that remained standing at St. Balikuddembe Market, together with another building along the drainage channel that had been partially demolished, were found to be destabilised and unsafe.

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Acting on the recommendation, KCCA issued a conditional demolition permit to allow the removal of the affected structures under supervision. Authorities said the area would remain fully cordoned off during the works to ensure public safety.

KCCA's technical team inspecting the partially demolished structures

The clarification comes after businessman Hamis Kiggundu, popularly known as Ham, oversaw the demolition of a building along Sebana Road as part of redevelopment plans for the Nakivubo drainage corridor.

Kiggundu previously said that 48 traders operating in the structure were compensated before the demolition, with each receiving Shs3 million to help them relocate their merchandise. He also promised that the affected traders would receive lock-ups in a planned modern commercial structure, rent-free for one year.

On 14 March, KCCA Executive Director Sharifah Buzeki held a meeting with market leaders and members of the surrounding community at Nakivubo Settlement Primary School to discuss the technical report and address concerns raised by traders.

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During the meeting, Buzeki clarified that the authority has no immediate plans to remove Owino Market itself. She said any future developments affecting the market would be communicated through official channels.

KCCA added that no new commercial buildings will be constructed at the demolished site. Instead, the area will host a stormwater retention facility aimed at improving drainage from the market into the Nakivubo Channel and managing flash floods in surrounding neighbourhoods.