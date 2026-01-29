UNEB announces date for release of PLE results

The decision followed a briefing by Uganda National Examinations Board, which presented a summary of candidates’ performance ahead of the official release.

The First Lady and Minister for Education and Sports, Janet Museveni, has cleared Friday, January 30, 2025, as the day when the 2025 Primary Leaving Examination results will be released.

UNEB Principal Public Relations Officer Jennifer Kalule-Musamba confirmed the development. She said the board had briefed the minister and she approved Friday for the release. She added that full details would be given on the release day.

This year, 817,885 candidates registered for PLE, up from 797,444 last year. This shows a 2.5 percent increase. The candidates registered from 16,140 examination centres across the country.

Of the total number, 389,529 are boys and 428,356 are girls. Government sponsors 522,039 candidates under the Universal Primary Education programme, while 295,846 are privately sponsored.

