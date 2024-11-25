Latest Ugandan Celebrity News & Updates | Pulse Uganda

Denmark shines in 2024 with Miss Universe and Miss Supranational titles

Denmark has made its mark on the global pageantry stage, achieving a remarkable milestone with not one but two international victories in 2024. Victoria Larsen, crowned Miss Supranational Europe 2024, and Victoria Kjaer Theilvig, crowned Miss Universe 2024, have brought unparalleled glory to their homeland, elevating Denmark’s presence in the world of beauty, culture, and diplomacy.