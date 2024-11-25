Latest Ugandan Celebrity News & Updates | Pulse Uganda

CelebritiesLatest Ugandan Celebrity News & Updates | Pulse Uganda
PHOTOS: Alien Skin denied bailUgandan singer Patrick Mulwana, widely known as Alien Skin, was denied bail and remanded to Luzira Prison until Thursday, November 28, following his reappearance at the Makindye Court on Monday morning.
Sheebah gives birth to baby boySheebah Karungi has given birth to a baby boy, according to his friend and fellow singer Roden Y Kabako
Fangone member's death shocked our doctors – Nsambya Hospital CEO speaksDr Sekitoleko shed light on the events leading up to Joram’s passing and addressed allegations of negligence.
Netizens school Sheilah Gashumba on 'business class' after Uganda Airlines rantNetizens have expressed surprise at media personality Sheilah Gashumba's apparent lack of understanding of how commercial airlines operate, following her criticism of Uganda Airlines in a post shared on X on Thursday, November 21.
Judith Babirye rallies Ugandans abroad to have many children; here’s why Babirye had her second-born daughter five years ago, shortly after her arrival in Canada. She was 42 years old at the time.
PHOTOS: Sasha Ferguson shares baby bump picturesSasha Ferguson took to social media to share the joyous news that their family has grown to four members.
Canary Mugume announces birth of babyMedia personality Canary Mugume and his wife, Sasha Ferguson, have welcomed another child.
Balaam rehires Andrew Kyamagero for Radio 4Media personality Andrew Kyamagero has made a return to radio, joining Radio 4, owned by Balaam Barugahara, the State Minister for Children and Youth Affairs.
Tyson threw 18 punches and got $1 million per punch—Katt WilliamsWilliams sat down again with Shannon Sharpe for yet another soul-baring and demon-chasing interview on Club Shay Shay.
I’ve hit rock bottom: Former Miss Curvy Belinda Nansasi pleads for helpNow a single mother of an eight-year-old, Nansasi has resorted to doing laundry for her neighbours in Buwaate, a physically demanding job
Denmark shines in 2024 with Miss Universe and Miss Supranational titlesDenmark has made its mark on the global pageantry stage, achieving a remarkable milestone with not one but two international victories in 2024. Victoria Larsen, crowned Miss Supranational Europe 2024, and Victoria Kjaer Theilvig, crowned Miss Universe 2024, have brought unparalleled glory to their homeland, elevating Denmark’s presence in the world of beauty, culture, and diplomacy.
Celebs shore up support for Cranes ahead of AFCON clash with S. AfricaSongstress Pia Pounds led the charge this week using her platform to drum up excitement for the game.
Pastor Bugingo urged to take break from pulpitThe appeal came after Bugingo’s shocking prayer, which called for dire consequences, including death and madness, on Ugandans who had criticised him
Witnesses fail to show up at Reign trialReign faces charges of attempting to commit hate speech.
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio turns 50 with star-studded celebrationDiCaprio’s bash reflected a recent trend among Hollywood elites to distance themselves from Sean “Diddy” Combs and his infamous White Parties, known for their debauchery.
Sabinus, Source Garland video collabo finally dropsThe video, crafted with both Sabinus’s signature wit and Garland’s unique storytelling, follows an entertaining plot that takes a humorous twist on the world of business and quick money
Ariana Ssebunya: Teen Influencer champions girls and women empowermentA student at Uganda Martyrs High School Rubaga, she juggles her academics, influential social media presence, and her work as CEO of the Ariana Sanitary Program
LUS Music: A rising star in the Ugandan music sceneIt was while studying at university in Algeria that he discovered his passion for singing
Is Diddy’s case putting all black people on trial?Ostensibly, Diddy is not a good or law-abiding man. However, before the courts find him innocent or guilty, let us look at who else is in the dock.
'We want children' - Mami Deb, Michael speak out ahead of Maldives weddingThe couple will exchange vows in the South Asian islands of the Maldives.