Video: Footage of singer Weasel allegedly being knocked by wife emerges 

Meta description: Popular singer Douglas Sseguya Mayanja aka Weasel is reportedly hospitalised following a violent domestic altercation involving his wife Sandra Teta in the wee hours of the night at a bar in Munyonyo in Kampala.

Popular singer Douglas Sseguya Mayanja aka Weasel is reportedly hospitalised following a violent domestic altercation involving his wife Sandra Teta in the wee hours of the night at a bar in Munyonyo in Kampala.

The incident reportedly took place at Shanz Bar in Munyonyo at around 1 am.

According to reports, Weasel, brother to singer Jose Chameleone and Pallaso, was in the company of his friends, singer Vyper Ranking and manager Abba, when his wife stormed the place in fury.

A heated altercation ensued as she reportedly accused her husband of abandoning the children on an empty stomach, yet he was having fun with women and friends at the bar.

ADVERTISEMENT

The verbal attack turned physical, and hands were allegedly thrown before she entered the car and knocked the singer before speeding off and fleeing the scene.

In the video, a person is seen entering a white Mercedes-Benz (similar to that Weasel gifted Teta recently), knocking someone in front of the car and speeding away.

Weasel is said to have sustained fractures and is hospitalised at Mulago Hospital.

The family is yet to make a statement on the incident.

This is a developing story.