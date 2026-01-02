Advertisement

Tributes pour in for Richard Obore, early mind behind mobile money idea

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 19:19 - 02 January 2026
Richard Obore
Uganda’s tech community is mourning Richard Obore, a quiet innovator credited by friends as an early mind behind the mobile money concept, whose ideas went largely unrecognised during his lifetime.
On January 2, 2026, tributes flooded in after the death of Richard Obore, a Ugandan computer scientist many credit as an early thinker behind the idea that later became Mobile Money.

Friends and colleagues described Obore, also known as Richie K, as brilliant but humble. They said he discussed mobile-based financial transactions years before they became common.

Those close to him said his ideas spread in informal tech spaces. He trusted people easily. As a result, his work was never formally credited or commercialised under his name. He lived to see Mobile Money succeed worldwide, but without public recognition.

Obore began his education at Nakasero Primary School. He later studied Computer Science at Makerere University, where he deepened his interest in software and digital systems.

Friends also remembered him for his kindness and loyalty. Many said he supported others through advice, teamwork, and personal help.

“Richard was brilliant and selfless,” a close friend said. “He always showed up when people needed him.”

His death has hit Uganda’s early tech community hard. It has also reopened debate about innovators whose ideas shaped the digital economy but went unnoticed.

By publication time, the family had not announced funeral arrangements.

