Court sends YouTuber to Luzira over online posts about Apostle Lubega

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 19:06 - 02 January 2026
Apostle Grace Lubega of Phaneroo Ministries International
A Ugandan YouTuber has been remanded to Luzira Prison after denying computer misuse charges over online content allegedly targeting Phaneroo International Ministries and its lead pastor, Apostle Grace Lubega.
Mugerwa Trafford Jamil faces charges under the Computer Misuse Act. Prosecutors say he used a YouTube channel called There Is Still Hope to publish content meant to ridicule or demean Apostle Lubega and the church.

The state alleges the posts were shared between 2023 and November 2025. It claims the content stirred hostility and negative public opinion against the pastor, a leading figure in Uganda’s Pentecostal movement.

Mugerwa appeared in court and denied all charges. He told the court the videos reflected his personal views and did not amount to a crime.

The court remanded him to Luzira Prison as investigations continue. He will return to court on a later date.

The case has sparked debate online. Some Ugandans question limits on free expression. Others say digital platforms should not spread harmful or defamatory content.

By publication time, Phaneroo International Ministries and Apostle Lubega had not issued a statement.

