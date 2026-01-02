No plans to arrest Bobi Wine before polls – UPDF speaks out

Earlier today, Bobi Wine posted an urgent message on social media alleging that what he termed a “desperate regime” was planning to arrest him before the polls in order to justify widespread arrests, abductions and the heavy deployment of the military.

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has dismissed claims by National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, that there is a plot by state security agencies to arrest him ahead of polling day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier today, Bobi Wine posted an urgent message on social media alleging that what he termed a “desperate regime” was planning to arrest him before the polls in order to justify widespread arrests, abductions and the heavy deployment of the military.

He claimed the alleged plan was similar to the events of November 2020, which left dozens of people dead during protests following his arrest.

“I've learnt from security cicrles of a plot by the desperate regime to have me arrested before polling day in order to create a pre-emptive massacre akin to what they did in November 2020. That way, they will be able to carry out massive arrests and abductions and get justification to deploy the military in every spot,” he said

Kyagulanyi alleged further that security agencies intended to provoke violence in Mbale City or neighbouring districts through a senior police officer known as Bravo.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He further claimed that goons would be dressed in NUP party colours to portray the opposition as violent. The NUP leader urged his supporters to remain peaceful and non-violent, while staying “very assertive”.

However, the Acting UPDF Spokesperson, Chris Magezi, strongly rejected the allegations, describing them as a “smoke screen”.

Magezi questioned the timing and intent of Kyagulanyi’s claims, suggesting that the opposition leader may be attempting to divert attention or prepare the ground for undisclosed actions.

“What is NUP and their leader planning by coming up with this type of empty talk?” Magezi said.

He added that security agencies were closely monitoring the situation and would take appropriate action if necessary.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Magezi categorically stated that there are no plans whatsoever to arrest Bobi Wine before polling day.

"The interagency security services can categorically state that there are no such plans whatsoever to arrest Mr. Kyagulanyi at this point," Magezi stated