Weasel Manizo hospitalised following confrontation with wife

Ugandan musician Weasel Manizo, whose real name is Douglas Mayanja, has reportedly been admitted to Nsambya Hospital after being involved in a car accident.

The event is said to have taken place at Shan’s Bar & Restaurant in Munyonyo.

Several sources say the incident followed a heated disagreement between Weasel and his partner, Sandra Teta.

As Teta reportedly attempted to leave the venue in a vehicle, Weasel is alleged to have positioned himself in front of the car, leading to him being knocked down.

The musician is said to have sustained severe injuries to both of his legs as a result of the collision.

Weasel and Sandra Teta

Troubled History Surrounds the Couple's Relationship

This incident is the latest in a series of turbulent events that have defined the relationship between Weasel and Sandra Teta, some of which have been publicly documented.

The couple has been involved in previous disputes that have drawn public attention.

The musician is now receiving medical care for his injuries. Further details about his condition and the circumstances surrounding the event are pending, as the matter is being managed by those close to the family.