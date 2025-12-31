Gospel singer Mungu Feni charters plane to keep New Year’s promise to family

The House of the Lord hitmaker caused a stir on social media after it emerged that he chartered an entire plane from Dubai simply to make it home in time to usher in the New Year with his family in Uganda.

Uganda’s gospel music powerhouse Benard Feni, popularly known as Mungu Feni, has once again demonstrated that for him, family outweighs luxury, comfort and convenience.

The House of the Lord hitmaker caused a stir on social media after it emerged that he chartered an entire aeroplane from Dubai simply to make it home in time to usher in the New Year with his family in Uganda.

Mungu Feni had been in Dubai on a business trip when he reportedly missed his scheduled flight back home.

What might have been a minor inconvenience for many quickly turned into an emotional moment for the gospel star. News of the delay did not sit well with his loved ones, particularly his child, who reminded him of a heartfelt promise to be present for New Year’s Eve.

Determined not to disappoint his family, Mungu Feni made the bold decision to charter a private plane, ensuring he arrived in Uganda in time.

In a candid message shared with close associates, the singer explained the motivation behind his actions, saying he had to “go all the way” to keep his promise and make his child happy, even if it meant personal sacrifice.

Benard Feni, popularly known as Mungu Feni awaiting his flight

Sources close to the artist reveal that the New Year’s Eve celebration will be a quiet, private affair, centred on family bonding rather than flashy public parties. For Mungu Feni, the moment is about creating lasting memories with those who matter most.