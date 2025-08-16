From couture gowns to bold groom style: Key takeaways from Desire, Levixone wedding

Ugandan gospel stars Desire Luzinda and Levixone’s wedding day was a masterclass in elegant, modern style, proving that a celebrity wedding can be both deeply personal and a source of fashion inspiration.

Their choice of attire, from the intricate detailing to the cohesive colour palettes, offers a wonderful blueprint for couples planning their own grand day.

Desire Luzinda and Levixone’s wedding

The overall aesthetic was one of refined glamour, with a focus on shimmering fabrics, tailored silhouettes, and a bold use of colour.

The Bride’s Two Stunning Looks

ADVERTISEMENT

Desire Luzinda showcased distinct yet equally breathtaking looks. For her first dress, she wore a heavily embellished, floor-length gown in a champagne-toned fabric.

The dress featured a daring V-neckline, beautifully balanced by a high, beaded collar, creating a regal and sophisticated silhouette.

Desire Luzinda and Levixone’s wedding

The bodice and sleeves were covered in a cascade of glittering beads and crystals that gave her a stunning, radiant glow.

Desire Luzinda and Levixone’s wedding

ADVERTISEMENT

The back of the dress revealed an unexpected and dramatic flourish—a large, sculptural ruffle that cascaded into a train, adding a touch of avant-garde drama to the classic bridal look.

Her makeup was expertly applied, featuring a flawless base, defined brows, and a smoky eye that highlighted her features without overpowering her natural beauty.

Her hairstyle was an elegant updo, intricately styled and adorned with pearls, which perfectly complemented the beaded detailing of her dress.

Desire Luzinda and Levixone’s wedding

The Groom and His Groomsmen

ADVERTISEMENT

Levixone's style was the perfect modern complement to his bride's glamour.

He opted for a bold, emerald green suit with a subtle sheen, which stood out beautifully against the more neutral tones of the setting.

Desire Luzinda and Levixone’s wedding

The suit was impeccably tailored, with a sharp lapel and a single-button closure, exuding confidence and a contemporary sensibility.

This choice of a non-traditional colour is a fantastic source of inspiration for grooms looking to make a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

His groomsmen followed his lead, but with a different spin. They wore stylish beige suits, each paired with a vibrant, paisley-patterned scarf or cravat that provided a pop of colour and a cohesive link to the groom’s striking green suit. The combination was polished, harmonious, and stylish.

Desire Luzinda and Levixone’s wedding

The Bridal Party's Gold Glamour

Desire Luzinda and Levixone’s wedding

The bridesmaids were a vision in gold, perfectly harmonising with the shimmering details of the bride’s first dress.

ADVERTISEMENT

They wore off-the-shoulder gowns with a fitted bodice and a flowing skirt, all in a rich, sequined gold fabric. The choice of a single, striking colour for the entire bridal party created a sense of unity and allowed them to act as a beautiful, glittering backdrop for the bride.

Desire Luzinda and Levixone’s wedding

Their hairstyles were styled in elegant updos or left in flowing curls, with simple, understated makeup that kept the focus on their glamorous dresses. The overall effect was one of pure sophistication, proving that a monochromatic colour scheme can be incredibly powerful.