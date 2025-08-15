PHOTOS/VIDEOS: Levixone marries Desire Luzinda in private wedding

Singers Desire Luzinda and Levixone held their wedding ceremony today at Serena Hotel Kigo.

The wedding ceremony was presided over by Apostle Grace Lubega, the founder of Phaneroo Ministries International.

The private ceremony and reception were attended by close family and friends.

The couple announced their engagement in July, sharing videos of the moment.

"For so many years, I kept this close to my heart 🤍 I prayed for purpose, and God gave me the love of my life 🙏🏽," Levixone posted on Instagram, alongside a video highlighting their engagement.

"He was writing a story I couldn’t see, full of grace, joy, and quiet miracles ✨ My best friend said ‘YES,’ my answered prayer, my forever, the Woman of God ❤️💍. What felt like waiting was God preparing something beautiful. With Him at the centre, we step into a love that’s built to last 🕊️."

Although the two singers had been rumoured to be dating for a while, neither confirmed it until July 26.

