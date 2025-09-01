Inhebantu Jovia Mutesi gives birth to twins

Inhebantu Jovia Mutesi has given birth to twins.

They have been named Prince William Ethan Nadiope and Prince Arnold Eli Nadiope, according to a statement by the Busoga Kingdom.

They were born on August 27, 2025.

“The arrival of the newborns marks a cherished milestone in our family’s journey, and we are overwhelmed and humbled by this double blessing. Both newborns and their remarkable mother are in high spirits and excellent health,” the statement read.

“We give thanks to Almighty God for His blessings and grace, and for ushering us into this new chapter as a family of four. The love, goodwill and prayers from friends and well-wishers have been uplifting, and we remain sincerely grateful for your continued support. We look forward to introducing our sons to you in due course.”

Kyabazinga William Nadiope and the Inhebantu of Busoga, Jovia Mutesi welcomed twins

News of Mutesi’s pregnancy first surfaced in December 2024.

The Inhebantu and Kyabazinga Nadiope married on November 18, 2023.

During a reception at State House in May, President Museveni expressed relief that the Busoga monarch had finally settled into married life.

“For years, I urged the king to find a wife and settle down,” Museveni said.

“As he told you, whenever he came here, I would challenge him on it. We Africans, once grown up, must get a wife. It’s not just about being there; it’s part of okwombeka (building) in our culture. Building isn’t just about erecting structures—it’s also about having a wife and creating wealth.”

President Museveni also congratulated the king and the people of Busoga on their new queen, describing her as “beautiful and well-educated.”

He pledged to work with Queen Mutesi to put her financial expertise to good use in government.

“She came as a highly accomplished individual,” Museveni said.

“She told me she is a financial analyst, and I will ensure her qualifications are used effectively.”

