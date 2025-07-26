VIDEO: Desire Luzinda says 'yes' to Levixone

Singers Desire Luzinda and Levixone are now engaged.

Levixone announced their engagement in an Instagram post.

"For so many years, I kept this close to my heart 🤍 I prayed for purpose, and God gave me the love of my life 🙏🏽," he posted, captioning a video highlighting their engagement.

"He was writing a story I couldn’t see full of grace, joy, and quiet miracles ✨My best friend said ‘YES’ my answered prayer, my forever, the Woman of God ❤️💍 What felt like waiting was God preparing something beautiful. With Him at the centre, we step into a love that’s built to last 🕊️"

The two singers have been rumoured to be dating for a while though none of them ever confirmed it until today.

In February of this year, Luzinda said she's single.

In a Facebook post, she dismissed rumours linking her romantically to fellow singer Levixone, a claim that has circulated widely in the media.

"Someone asked me my marital status, and I said, 'I am happily single and raising Michelle.' She said I have never confused her this much 🤣🤣🤣 FYI, raising Michelle is all I am about," she wrote.

Luzinda, who rarely posts on Facebook, had last shared updates in 2024, one about her daughter and another wishing Levixone a happy birthday.

Her birthday message to Levixone read: "Happy birthday 🎂 man of God, @levixone. The only person I bump into 🤣🤣 I am blessed to call you my friend and SOS. The only person who makes me fly 20+ hours from the USA to Uganda for just three days. I would do it any day just for you.

"I am blessed to celebrate yet another year as friends, and I pray for many more years of friendship, laughter, and worship. I love you 😍"