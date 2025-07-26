Pulse logo
VIDEO: Desire Luzinda says 'yes' to Levixone

26 July 2025 at 21:45
Singers Desire Luzinda and Levixone are now engaged.
Screengrab from the video
Screengrab from the video

Singers Desire Luzinda and Levixone are now engaged.

Levixone announced their engagement in an Instagram post.

"For so many years, I kept this close to my heart 🤍 I prayed for purpose, and God gave me the love of my life 🙏🏽," he posted, captioning a video highlighting their engagement.

"He was writing a story I couldn’t see full of grace, joy, and quiet miracles ✨My best friend said ‘YES’ my answered prayer, my forever, the Woman of God ❤️💍 What felt like waiting was God preparing something beautiful. With Him at the centre, we step into a love that’s built to last 🕊️"

The two singers have been rumoured to be dating for a while though none of them ever confirmed it until today.

In February of this year, Luzinda said she's single.

In a Facebook post, she dismissed rumours linking her romantically to fellow singer Levixone, a claim that has circulated widely in the media.

"Someone asked me my marital status, and I said, 'I am happily single and raising Michelle.' She said I have never confused her this much 🤣🤣🤣 FYI, raising Michelle is all I am about," she wrote.

Luzinda, who rarely posts on Facebook, had last shared updates in 2024, one about her daughter and another wishing Levixone a happy birthday.

Her birthday message to Levixone read: "Happy birthday 🎂 man of God, @levixone. The only person I bump into 🤣🤣 I am blessed to call you my friend and SOS. The only person who makes me fly 20+ hours from the USA to Uganda for just three days. I would do it any day just for you.

"I am blessed to celebrate yet another year as friends, and I pray for many more years of friendship, laughter, and worship. I love you 😍"

Watch the video here

