One Midnight in Four Cities

Four cities, one midnight: Swangz Avenue redefines New Year’s Eve

The synchronized celebration broke traditional boundaries, connecting revellers in Kampala, Nairobi, Kigali, and Dar es Salaam at the exact stroke of midnight.

The transition into the new year was marked by an unprecedented display of regional unity and entertainment excellence as Swangz Avenue, in collaboration with Buzz Activate and NRG, executed their ambitious "One Midnight in Four Cities" concept.

The heart of the Ugandan festivities was hosted at the luxurious Mestil Hotel, which provided a sophisticated backdrop for what became the season's most exclusive gathering.

The guest list was a "who’s who" of the East African social scene, featuring high-profile celebrities and influencers. The incomparable Bad Black commanded the room with her characteristically bold presence, whilst Katrina brought an aura of effortless style and confidence.

Adding to the glitz and glamour was music icon Spice Diana, whose participation ensured the evening maintained a high level of celebrity sparkle from start to finish.

No premium nightlife experience is complete without a world-class soundtrack, and the organizers spared no expense in securing an elite lineup of talent. The atmosphere remained electric throughout the evening thanks to the technical prowess of DJ Linus, DJ VX Faizol, and DJ Vans.

This trio of Ugandan turntable masters delivered a relentless stream of hits, expertly managing the crowd's energy and building the momentum necessary for the final, high-stakes countdown. Their seamless transitions ensured that the dance floor remained the focal point of the night.

As the clock struck twelve simultaneously across the four East African capitals, the partnership between Swangz Avenue, Buzz Activate, and NRG proved to be a resounding success.

The event did more than just mark the end of the year; it raised the bar for large-scale lifestyle events in the region.

The "One Midnight in Four Cities" initiative has set a new standard for how high-impact entertainment can foster a sense of shared experience across borders, leaving partygoers eager to see what this powerhouse collaboration will deliver next.

