First Daughter Patience prays for ‘peaceful, victorious’ elections

In her new year message, the First Daughter touched on national affairs, expressing optimism about Uganda’s future, particularly as the country approaches an election season.

President Yoweri Museveni’s daughter, Patience Kokundeka Rwabwogo, has ushered in the new year with a message of faith, reflection and hope, calling on members of Covenant Nations Church (CNC) to embrace bold prayers and to trust God for a peaceful and successful election season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In her New Year 2026 address, Mrs Rwabwogo described 2025 as a “landmark year”

She also described the new year as a special one as it marks two decades since she founded her church.

“We are excited about 2026 because it marks 20 years since the Lord first planted this church,” she said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the First Daughter, the milestone offers an opportunity for renewed commitment and anticipation of what “the Lord is going to do” in the next chapter of the church’s life.

First Daughter Patience Rwabwogo

Bold prayers and hopes for the nation

In a message that touched on national affairs, Ms Rwabwogo expressed optimism about Uganda’s future, particularly as the country approaches an election season.

She said the church is trusting God for peace and stability, adding that the nation is experiencing a “cross over”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are looking forward to an amazing year and we are trusting God for a peaceful election season,” she said, expressing confidence that the country will “come out victorious” as it moves forward into 2026.

Rwabwogo also spoke personally about her spiritual focus for the year, revealing that she has returned to long-standing prayers she once felt had gone unanswered.