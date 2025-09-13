Wedding bells for Museveni granddaughter Kainembabazi 

The family of President Yoweri Museveni is buzzing with excitement as his granddaughter, Nsasiirwe Keinembabazi Karugire, better known as Tasha or Sasii, is set to walk down the aisle.
Tasha is the daughter of Edwin Karugire and Natasha Museveni, President Yoweri Museveni's daughter
The news of her engagement first came to light in July of this year, with initial details remaining rather private.
It was reported that Tasha’s fiancé is the son of Lieutenant General Sam Kavuma, a prominent figure as the Commander of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).
Final Preparations Underway
With the wedding just around the corner, images have now emerged of Tasha’s final preparations for her big day.
The photos, shared by Kwesh Bridals, capture Sasii in a stunning dress fitting, offering a preview of her bridal look.
Dazzling in Pale Gold
The dress is a pale gold, floor-length gown that showcases Tasha’s elegance.
The dress is heavily embellished with intricate beadwork and sequins in a similar golden hue, creating a dazzling and luxurious effect.
The design features a corset-style bodice with a classic sweetheart neckline and visible boning details, providing a flattering and structured fit.
Thin, spaghetti straps add a delicate touch, while the fitted, mermaid-style silhouette hugs the body before flaring out gracefully at the bottom, creating a truly spectacular look.