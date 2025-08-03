Wedding bells: Desire Luzinda, Levixone set date, launch meetings

Singers Desire Luzinda and Levixone have set the date of their wedding and launched fundraising meetings for the big day.

The couple held their first wedding meeting on August 1 at Church Road next to St. Andrea Kaggwa Catholic Church and Watoto Ntinda. According to a reliable source, the wedding meeting was a strictly invite-only affair for the couple’s close friends and relatives.

The lovebirds are reportedly set to tie the knot mid-month, August 15, 2025 and have just a fortnight to have the logistics and necessary resources in place for the much-anticipated wedding.

Preparations for the wedding follow the recent successful marriage proposal after years of dating.

Levixone went public with the engagement on Instagram recently.

“For so many years, I kept this close to my heart 🤍 I prayed for purpose, and God gave me the love of my life 🙏🏽," he posted, captioning a video highlighting their engagement.