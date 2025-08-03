Pulse logo
Wedding bells: Desire Luzinda, Levixone set date, launch meetings

03 August 2025 at 14:10
Singers Desire Luzinda and Levixone have set the date of their wedding and launched fundraising meetings for the big day. 

The couple held their first wedding meeting on August 1 at Church Road next to St. Andrea Kaggwa Catholic Church and Watoto Ntinda. According to a reliable source, the wedding meeting was a strictly invite-only affair for the couple’s close friends and relatives. 

The lovebirds are reportedly set to tie the knot mid-month, August 15, 2025 and have just a fortnight to have the logistics and necessary resources in place for the much-anticipated wedding. 

Preparations for the wedding follow the recent successful marriage proposal after years of dating. 

Levixone went public with the engagement on Instagram recently. 

“For so many years, I kept this close to my heart 🤍 I prayed for purpose, and God gave me the love of my life 🙏🏽," he posted, captioning a video highlighting their engagement.

"He was writing a story I couldn’t see full of grace, joy, and quiet miracles ✨My best friend said ‘YES’ my answered prayer, my forever, the Woman of God ❤️💍 What felt like waiting was God preparing something beautiful. With Him at the centre, we step into a love that’s built to last 🕊️"

