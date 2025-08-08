Pulse Contributor
<em>Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf </em>
Articles written by the author
News
Local
Gen Elwelu reveals retirement plan
Entertainment
Celebrities
Lwasa converts to Islam, says Muslim lover inspired him
Sports
Uganda sport football
CHAN: Cranes coach, Fufa bosses grilled in State House meeting
Entertainment
Celebrities
Sheebah speaks out on alleged BBL surgery
News
Politics
NRM CEC: Tanga Odoi, Kadaga in war of words as campaign heats up
News
Local
Gov’t to buy Mayuge Sugar Factory for Busoga farmers - Museveni
Entertainment
Celebrities
Video: Footage of singer Weasel allegedly being knocked by wife emerges
News
Local
Gen Muhoozi comes to the rescue of 27 Guns movie actor
News
Local
UPDF Generals Katumba, Kandiho, Otema, others set to retire
Lifestyle
Fashion
Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards returns, nominations open
News
Local
Police confirm 19 dead in grisly Hoima-Bullisa road crash
Entertainment
Celebrities
Chosen Becky narrates how ‘bestie’ won her heart
News
Local
TikToker sentenced to jail over Anita Among post
News
Politics
KCCA boss announces return of Kampala City Festival
News
Politics
Suspended Kabuleta claims Mpuuga ‘seized’ his party
Lifestyle
Beauty & Health
I have spent Shs 40 million to lose weight - Ritah Kaggwa
News
Local
Gen Okiding holds talks with South Sudan army chief amid border tension
Sports
Uganda sport football
CHAN: Museveni offers Cranes Shs1.2bn for every win
Sports
Uganda sport football
CHAN: We're more than ready for Algeria - Cranes captain
Entertainment
Celebrities
Wedding bells: Desire Luzinda, Levixone set date, launch meetings
