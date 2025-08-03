Umar Ssuna: Entrepreneur and digital influencer redefining business 

Today, we take a look at yet another Ugandan young entrepreneur, leveraging the world of social media to build and expand their business.

Umar Ssuna is the CEO of Alpha Motors Uganda, a premier car bond located in Bakuli, near Hass Petro Station.

Specialising in the sale of all types of vehicles, Ssuna has built a reputation for offering high-quality cars at unbeatable prices.

His keen business acumen and customer-centric approach have positioned Alpha Motors as a trusted destination for prospective car buyers.

Ssuna has also established a significant digital presence, with over 100,000 followers on TikTok alone.

On this platform, he shares daily advice for prospective car buyers, focusing on the intricacies of vehicle purchasing.

He has also gained recognition for offering competitive prices in the car market. Ssuna's engagement with his online audience extends to providing creative tips related to car acquisition. His work in the automotive sector combines direct sales with consumer guidance through digital media.

Diversified Business Interests and Future Endeavours

Beyond his involvement in the automotive industry, Umar Ssuna has diversified his business interests into agriculture.

He is active in coffee farming, overseeing a farm that spans 50 acres.

This diversification into coffee production, he says, is what has helped him stay afloat in the tricky car business, often cushioning him with capital demands.