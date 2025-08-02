I need my own identity - Museveni’s brother, Nzaire Kaguta 

Nzaire Sedrack Kaguta, brother to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, has spoken out about his desire to come out of his elder brother’s gigantic shadow.

Nzaire, who is contesting for the position of the National Resistance Movement Party– National Vice Chairman for Western Region, noted that he has been in leadership roles for over years.

In an interview with UBC TV, when asked whether he would be in politics if it were not for his family background, given that the President and Gen Salim Saleh are his brothers, he replied, saying that while it’s a blessing, it’s not enough.

“Being their brother, one would say that's enough - but it is not. I need my own identity. At my age, I cannot be under someone’s identity. I am standing as Nzaire, the son of Kaguta. Being born with them is a blessing, but I am not using family background,” he explained.

Nzaire at the Funny Bunny comedy show

Fighting impunity

The former NRM Kiruhura District Chairman asserted that he has been mentored and trained by his famous brothers. He noted that he has been fighting arrogance, impunity and corruption under the banner of the Revolutionary Guard, a group that seeks to protect the NRM principles and core values.

“I have been serving for the past 20 years. I was mentored by him, and I was disciplined by him. I was trained by him. Coming from that family is like a brand,” he said before adding.

“We have a group called the Revolutionary Guard. We have been fighting arrogance, impunity and corruption. I am lucky our family elders changed that narrative of past regime characters. Sleeping in a garage doesn’t make you a car. Being the president’s brother doesn’t make you president.”

Sedrack Nzaire

He reminded the interviewer that in the past, a president’s brother would have surrounded the interview venue with a whole convoy of soldiers, which is now not the case.