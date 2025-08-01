TikToker accused of fake Anita Among response to Museveni awaits sentencing

Tiktok content creator and Makerere University student Elson Tumwine awaits sentencing after he pleaded guilty to doctoring Speaker of Parliament Anita Among’s alleged response to President Yoweri Museveni’s recent apology to Buganda.

Prosecution argues that in May 2025, Tumwine published a video on TikTok in which he commented that, “according to Anita Among, President Museveni apologised to the Baganda, behaving as if Buganda is the only part of the country he offended. Museveni burned a train full of human beings in Mukura, Teso region; a thousand people were killed and dumped in a swamp opposite Soroti University by Banyarwanda soldiers who came to help him.”

The strong allegations were vehemently denied by Parliament, which described the audio as malicious propaganda.

“We have been made aware of an audio clip circulating on social media, attributed to the Rt Hon. Speaker @AnitahAmong. The clip is fake and unfounded. We urge the public to disregard this fake content aimed at spreading hate and misinformation,” Parliament stated on X.

Suspect awaits sentencing

Now, the prosecution contends that Tumwime attempted to demean, ridicule Anita Among and promote hostility towards President Museveni.

Charged under the Computer Misuse Act, Tumwine awaits sentencing on August 4 after he pleaded before the Entebbe Magistrate Court for forgiveness.