Full Speech: Chris Rwakasisi on how Museveni turned from worst enemy to best friend

Despite all this, the question of forgiveness was so hard for me. I could forgive anyone else but not Museveni. In my zeal to read the Bible, I had read Psalms 108:6 in which David prayed, “Kill my enemies, let their children have no bread, when they die, let their graves have no headstone…” I said, this is a very good prayer. I would go down on my knees, hours on end, praying for the death of Museveni, and his army, and his parliament… but the more I prayed, Museveni continued winning election after election. Those who were captains in the army became generals.